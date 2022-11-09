Calls Needed: Betsy Devos Is Not Qualified To Be Secretary Of Education

It’s incredible. Because of your activism, we have a fighting chance to keep Betsy DeVos from getting her hands on the Department of Education.

Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski just announced they will vote no on DeVos. Her confirmation comes down to this: Will one more Republican choose to stand up to our fascist president and his dangerous agenda and fight for the education of America’s children? Will you make a call today to Sens. Dean Heller, Pat Toomey, Rob Portman, Deb Fischer, Dan Sullivan, Cory Gardner and Jeff Flake to keep the pressure on?

Because of high call volume, we are pushing calls to Washington and in-state offices, so you might get connected to the same senator twice. If you do, you can hit the * key to move on to another call.

CALL SCRIPT